The Beatles’ official fan magazine celebrates 60th anniversary with rare photos from its library

The official Beatles fan magazine, The Beatles Book Monthly, is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its debut by making a selection of prints from the magazine's vast library available for purchase for the first time.

The Beatles Book Monthly was launched in August 1963 by publisher Sean O'Mahony and gave fans the latest news on the band. The first edition featured bios on Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, along with manager Brian Epstein and producer George Martin. Subsequent issues chronicled the band's rise to superstardom and gave fans the inside scoop on their favorite group.

In total there were 77 issues of the mag, which sold about 330,000 copies each month. The final edition was published December 1, 1969, although that magazine was later revived in May 1976 and again in October 1982. Thanks to photographer Leslie Bryce getting unprecedented access to the band, the mag featured loads of photos; over 6,000 of them went on to become part of The Beatles Book Photo Library.

Fans can now get their hands on prints of some of those photos from the library, including a "Hard Day's Night" photo of Lennon, a shot of McCartney onstage during the band's last British tour, a smiling shot of Ringo and a shot of Harrison during the Rubber Soul recording sessions.

The prints are available for purchase at bbplstore.com and range in price from $78 to $143, depending on the size.

