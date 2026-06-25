The Beatles release iconic ‘All You Need is Love’ performance for Global Beatles Day

Thursday is Global Beatles Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the legendary band's 1967 live performance of "All You Need is Love" on the BBC's Our World special. Now fans at home can relive the performance.

This year marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by The Beatles, has officially recognized the fan celebration, which was launched in 2009 by lifelong fan Faith Cohen. To celebrate, The Beatles have released a colorized version of the Our World performance to YouTube for the first time.

The performance, originally broadcast to over 400 million people across 26 countries, was shot at Abbey Road Studios with The Beatles singing live over prerecorded vocals. The band is backed by an orchestra and surrounded by such superstar friends as Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Keith Moon and Marianne Faithfull.

But that’s not the only way Global Beatles Day is being celebrated.

Ringo Starr posted a message on Instagram, writing, "All you need is love, love peace and love. I send you all peace and love love love no matter what you choose. Choose love" with #GlobalBeatlesDay. Paul McCartney also acknowledged the day on Instagram, posting black-and-white shots of the band and writing, "Have a great time on what is now Global Beatles Day (good group!)."

Plus, the music collective Rockin'1000 released a video of 1,000 musicians performing "All You Need is Love" during a sold-out concert at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. According to the video description, "(T)his song became something more than a performance. For a few minutes, there were no strangers among us. Just instruments, voices, arms around each other, and one song connecting thousands of people."

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