The Beatles on track for 16th #1 album in the UK

Looks like The Beatles are on track for another #1.

The legendary rockers recently reissued their two greatest hits compilations, 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album), and early numbers suggest one of them will debut on top of the U.K. Official Albums chart.

If things stay on track, the remastered 1967-1970 will take the #1 position, one better than its original peak of #2 in May 1973. The release, which features the "final" Beatles song, "Now and Then," would be the group's 16th U.K. #1.

And that won't be the band's only charting album this week. The reissue of 1962-1966 is on track to debut at #2, with a box set that contains both expected to hit #9.

The new chart milestone comes after "Now and Then" debuted at #1 on the U.K. Official Singles chart, setting a new record for the longest gap between number ones. Their last #1 happened 54 years ago with 1969's "The Ballad of John & Yoko."

