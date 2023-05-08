Bernie Taupin talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, what’s next for Elton John

Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year in the Musical Excellence category, and he's honored to be chosen.

"I'm just happy that it's happened, and at my age," the 73-year-old tells Rolling Stone. "'Excited' is not a word I tend to use too much, but I'm very appreciative of the whole thing. It's nice to be in a club with so many legends and so much history."

The honor comes almost 30 years after Elton’s induction ceremony, during which he gave Taupin his trophy. Asked whether he would return the favor and give his to Elton, Bernie replied, “I never thought about that! Um ... no!”

Next up for Taupin, he'll release his memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me, on September 12. Then it's back to work with Elton. He says they have plans to make another album once Elton's wrapped his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, although nothing's solidified yet. He suspects they'll be in the studio "by the end of the year."

And while Taupin insists Elton is really saying goodbye to the road to spend more time with his family, he says he's not done with performing altogether.

“The idea of sitting down and doing a residency, but letting people know you’re not going to hear 'Crocodile Rock' or 'Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.' You’re going to hear 'I Feel Like a Bullet (in the Gun of Robert Ford)' or 'Amoreena.' I think it would be incredibly liberating for him,” Taupin says. “He’s a born showman, but as long as it appeals to his family life, it’s possibly predictable.”

