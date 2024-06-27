Bill Wyman announces new solo album, 'Drive My Car'

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is back with new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release his ninth studio album, Drive My Car, on Aug. 9. It will be his first new album since 2015.

The album features five songs written by Wyman, who notes, “It’s not something I do every day, but sometimes I just see a guitar in the corner of the room, pick it up to play around and then something clicks into place.”

It also features covers of songs from Bob Dylan, John Prine and Taj Mahal.

The rocker cites musician JJ Cale as a big inspiration for the sound of the record, noting “his laidback groove has always appealed to me." He adds, “Friends I’ve played it to have said things like ‘it really sounds like you,’ and that makes me happy. I’ve never tried to be anyone else - I’m Bill, basically.”

And Wyman is giving fans their first preview of Drive My Car with the release of the album's title track, which is now available on digital outlets.

Drive My Car will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. The CD and digital releases will feature two bonus tracks.

Here is the track list for Drive My Car:

"Thunder On The Mountain"

"Drive My Car"

"Bad News"

"Storm Warning"

"Light Rain"

"Ain't Hurtin' Nobody"

"Rough Cut Diamond"

"Wings"

"Two Tone Car"

"Fools Gold"

