Billie Eilish wins Best Original Song Golden Globe, beats Springsteen and Kravitz

Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS won their second Golden Globe for Best Original Song Sunday night.

The siblings won for "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie. It was one of three Barbie songs nominated in the category: The other ones were Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken."

The other nominees in the category included Lenny Kravitz for his Rustin track "Road to Freedom," and Bruce Springsteen for his song "Addicted to Romance," from the movie She Came to Me.

Accepting the award, Billie said she "did not expect this at this moment" and thanked her co-writer FINNEAS, saying he was "the reason I am who I am." She also thanked Barbie director Greta Gerwig, star and producer Margot Robbie and Mattel.

Billie noted that it had been almost exactly a year since she and FINNEAS were first shown Barbie -- at the time, Billie said, she was "very, very miserable and depressed." She added, "Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, and here we are, and it's really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky and grateful."

The siblings had previously won the Golden Globe for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

The late Robbie Robertson, who was nominated in the category of Best Original Score for Killers of the Flower Moon, lost to Ludwig Göransson, who won for Oppenheimer.

