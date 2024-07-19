Billionaire Boss: Bruce Springsteen is now a billionaire

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Guess we can now call him Billionaire Boss. Forbes is reporting that Bruce Springsteen is now officially a billionaire.

According to the mag, the 74-year-old Springsteen's net worth is estimated to be around $1.1 billion, with Forbes noting that a good portion of that money is coming from ticket sales: Springsteen's 2023 world tour with the E Street Band brought in about $380 million in revenue from 1.6 million tickets sold.

Some of that money can also be attributed to his 2021 catalog sale to Sony, which was reportedly worth between $500 million and $550 million.

And there's certainly more to come for Springsteen. His current tour has dates booked until mid-2025, with new U.S. dates launching in August. Plus, Deliver Me From Nowhere, a movie about the making of his album Nebraska, is currently in the works, with Jeremy Allen White starring as The Boss.

Speaking of that tour, Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to play Bergen, Norway, on Sunday. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!