Billionaire Boss: Bruce Springsteen is now a billionaire

Guess we can now call him Billionaire Boss. Forbes is reporting that Bruce Springsteen is now officially a billionaire.

According to the mag, the 74-year-old Springsteen's net worth is estimated to be around $1.1 billion, with Forbes noting that a good portion of that money is coming from ticket sales: Springsteen's 2023 world tour with the E Street Band brought in about $380 million in revenue from 1.6 million tickets sold.

Some of that money can also be attributed to his 2021 catalog sale to Sony, which was reportedly worth between $500 million and $550 million.

And there's certainly more to come for Springsteen. His current tour has dates booked until mid-2025, with new U.S. dates launching in August. Plus, Deliver Me From Nowhere, a movie about the making of his album Nebraska, is currently in the works, with Jeremy Allen White starring as The Boss.

Speaking of that tour, Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to play Bergen, Norway, on Sunday. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

