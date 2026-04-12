Billy Corgan makes Coachella debut during sombr's set

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs with Sombr at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Billy Corgan made his Coachella debut Saturday, joining alt-pop artist sombr onstage for a rendition of the classic Smashing Pumpkins song "1979."

In introducing Corgan, sombr asked the crowd, "Coachella, is it cool if I bring some f****** rock royalty on the stage right now?"

"Coachella, I want you to make the most noise for this person," sombr continued. "It's their first time ever appearing at Coachella."

Corgan then took the stage to the opening riff of "1979" while giving double metal horns. While his mic was having issues at the beginning of the song, the problem was eventually fixed and he sung along with sombr while strumming his guitar.

Corgan will be headlining a festival when The Smashing Pumpkins play Lollapalooza 2026, taking place July 30 to Aug. 2 in his hometown of Chicago.

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