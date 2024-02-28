Billy F Gibbons recruits famous friends for cover of Jimmy Reed classic

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has recruited some musician friends for a cover of blues legend Jimmy Reed's classic track "Baby What You Want Me To Do."

The performance teams up Gibbons with the BFG's — Haim’s Danielle Haim on drums, guitarist Matt Sweeny and Tim Montana on maracas — to help show off Fender’s Vintera II Series.

The clip features Gibbons on the Vintera II '70s telecaster in Vintage White, with Sweeney on the Vintera II '60s telecaster in Fiesta Red.

Fender's Ventiera II Series is available at fender.com.

In other Gibbons news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a trio of shows in Hawaii this May. The rocker will headline The Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu May 17-19, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Gibbons and ZZ Top have a busy 2024 ahead of them. They are set to play West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 2 and kick off a new leg of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd starting March 8 in Savannah, Georgia. A complete list of shows can be found at ZZtop.com.

