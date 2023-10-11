Billy F Gibbons announces Los Angeles birthday shows

ZZ Top guitarist Billy F Gibbons is throwing himself a birthday party this December.

The rocker announced a trio of Birthday Jam concerts taking place December 19, 20 and 21 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. All shows, billed as "3 Nights of Rock and Blues," will feature the LA AllStars Band and promises unnamed special guests.

The December 19 and 21 shows are already sold out, but tickets for the 20th are still available.

Gibbons’ actual birthday is December 16; he’ll be turning 74.

In the meantime, Gibbons is currently on tour with ZZ Top. They'll hit Calgary, Canada, on Wednesday, October 11. A complete list of dates can be found at zztop.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.