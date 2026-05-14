Billy Idol to be honored with the American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award

It's a nice day for another big Billy Idol honor.

First the rocker was chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and now it’s been announced that he’ll be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards.

In addition to receiving the award, the "Rebel Yell" rocker is set to take the stage for his first-ever AMA performance.

“Billy Idol is a true rock legend whose influence has transcended generations and genres. From his groundbreaking music to his electrifying stage presence, Billy has left an indelible mark on popular culture and the music industry,” executive producers Barry Adelman and Alexi Mazareas aid in a statement. “We are thrilled to honor him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards and celebrate his legacy with what promises to be an unforgettable performance.”

Previous AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

The 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, will be held May 25 in Las Vegas, and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

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