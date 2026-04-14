Billy Idol calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction a ‘tremendous honor’

Billy Idol is reacting to the news that he is a member of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of inductees.

Idol was chosen on his second nomination to the Rock Hall, and will be inducted with his longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens.

“Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside so many of my heroes and influences is a tremendous honor,” Idol says in a statement provided to ABC Audio. “And to be inducted alongside my longtime compatriot Steve Stevens makes this all even more special.”

“When I first started playing with Generation X 50 years ago, it was purely out of love for the music we were making and the scene that we were lucky enough to be a part of,” he continues. “Nobody, especially me, thought it would take me to where I am today."

Idol says he’s “incredibly grateful” to those who have supported him over the years, adding, “This honor is for my fans, and everyone who has been on this journey with me, as much as it is for me.”

In his own statement Stevens shares that he’s “deeply honored” to be getting inducted into the Rock Hall with Idol.

“If there’s anyone that deserves to be in the HOF it’s Billy,” he says. “For more than four decades, we have shared a remarkable journey full of music, creativity and unforgettable experiences. Thank you to the Rock Hall, to the fans, and to everyone who's been part of the story!”

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. It will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

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