Billy Idol, The Cars’ Elliot Easton to play Above Ground benefit concert

Other artists confirmed for this year's show include Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Moby, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, and former Foo Fighters and current Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese, with a special guest appearance by rappers Cypress Hill. More artists are expected to be announced.
The yearly concert is put on by Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and guitarist Billy Morrison's Above Ground organization, which they founded in 2018. The concert raises money for MusiCares in support of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Tickets for the concert are on sale now.
