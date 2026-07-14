Billy Idol debuts new performance of ‘White Wedding’

Billy Idol is revisiting one of his classic hits.

Idol and his longtime collaborator Steve Stevens have recorded a new take on "White Wedding," recorded at Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

"We were really just making the song for that moment," Idol says in a clip posted to Instagram, "but we did have in the back of our minds, we could create songs that somehow could last into the future, well that would be added bonus and look what happened, it did."

Originally released in 1982, "White Wedding" appeared on Idol's self-titled debut album. While it peaked at #36 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song went on to be one of Idol's signature tunes.

Idol is set to kick off a new leg of his It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The tour name is a reference to the chorus of “White Wedding.”

Idol and Stevens are both set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The 2026 induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. It will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

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