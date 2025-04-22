Billy Idol drops new 'Dream Into It' track, ’77,’ featuring Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol has shared another preview of his upcoming album, Dream Into It, which comes out Friday.

The latest is the track "77," featuring special guest Avril Lavigne, who wrote on Instagram, "Two generations of rebellion. One track." It follows "Still Dancing," which Idol released in February.

"77" is now available via digital outlets.

Dream Into It, Idol's first full-length release since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground, will also feature guest appearances by Joan Jett and The Kills' Alison Mosshart. It is available for preorder now.

Following the release of the record, Idol will hit the road on the It's A Nice Day To … Tour Again tour, featuring special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off April 30 in Phoenix and wrap Sept. 25 in Los Angeles.

A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

