Billy Idol to headline Portland’s Project Pabst festival

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Billy Idol is set to headline the Project Pabst festival, happening July 27-28 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon. Idol will headline opening night of the festival, with Big Thief confirmed for closing night.

The festival, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, also features Violent Femmes, T-Pain, Gossip, Manchester Orchestra and others.

Tickets for Project Pabst are on sale now. More info and a complete lineup can be found at projectpabst.com.

Project Pabst is one of several festivals Idol has on his schedule this year. He's also set to play Sunfest in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 3, and the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 5. A complete list of Idol dates can be found at billyidol.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

