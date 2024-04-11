Billy Idol planning to release new album later this year

While Billy Idol is getting ready to release a 40th anniversary deluxe expanded edition of Rebel Yell on April 26, it seems when it comes to music he isn't stuck in the past.

In an interview with the Calgary Herald, Idol revealed he has a new album coming out later this year, which will be his first in almost a decade; his last album was 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground.

“We don’t just do old stuff. We’ve got an album coming out in October, which I think is going to be a kicka** record,” he shares. “I really enjoyed making that. So we’re just as fired up about what we’re doing today as we ever were, and I can see the same on the faces in the audience.”

Idol will kick off a set of U.S. dates on May 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will launch a Canadian tour on July 30 in Vancouver. When asked if this will be the end of his touring career, Idol shut down the thought.

“No, of course not. Not right now and hopefully, I never stop,” he said. “I’m just thinking I’ll rock til I drop. That’s kind of my ethos.”

A complete list of Billy Idol tour dates can be found at billyidol.net.

