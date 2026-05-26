Billy Idol receives AMA Lifetime Achievement Award: 'Find out who you are and be it!'

Billy Idol had the honor of closing Monday night's American Music Awards, as he accepted the AMA Lifetime Achievement Award and then took the stage to perform two of his classic hits.

Idol was presented the award by Grammy-winning R&B star Leon Thomas, who said he became a fan of the newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer via his late stepdad, musician Jon Kevin Jones. Accepting his award, Idol, rocking a purple shirt and black leather blazer, thanked the fans, saying, "I've been able to live my dream. It's really because of all of you."

Idol, who started his career 50 years ago as part of the U.K.'s burgeoning punk rock scene, said, "We believed in what we were doing. And we thought that if we just dreamed into this life and gave it everything we had, it would give it back to us in spades. And that's exactly what happened."

He concluded by offering a message to "any kid out there" who is interested in music and is "inspired to create that feeling of freedom and pursue a life of art."

"All I can say is, pick up an instrument, find out who you are, and be it!" he advised. He then took the stage with his longtime musical partner, guitarist Steve Stevens, to perform "Eyes Without a Face" and "Dancing with Myself."

Idol and Stevens will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together November 14 in LA; the ceremony will air in December on ABC and Disney+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.