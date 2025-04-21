Billy Idol shares why he should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Fan voting for the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame closes Monday, and Billy Idol is making a case for why you should vote for him.

In a new interview with U.K. outlet The Independent, Idol, who is currently #3 in the fan vote behind Phish and Bad Company, argues that folks should vote for him "because I'm just f****** incredible."

“It’s pretty amazing that I went from something like punk rock in England to mainstream success in the States,” he says. “I was not only involved in punk, I became a big part of the ’80s New Wave. And then I carried on making the music, living the rock ’n’ roll life.”

Idol continues his pitch by pointing out, "I've also gone beyond what people expect," mentioning his 1993 album, Cyberpunk. "I didn't stay in my lane. I took chances. Even coming to America, I had no idea I was going to do really well. And the risks I took worked."

Finally he offers, "All of that shows an enterprising spirit – a spirit of rock ’n’ roll.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, The White Stripes, Oasis, Mariah Carey, New Order/Joy Division, Outkast and Mexican rock band Maná.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class will be announced later in April.

