Billy Idol & Steve Stevens to celebrate 'Rebel Yell' 40th anniversary with Empire State Building performance

Capitol/UMe

By Jill Lances

Billy Idol will continue the 40th anniversary celebration of his sophomore album, Rebel Yell, with a performance at one of New York's most iconic landmarks.

Idol and his longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens will be on hand as New York’s Empire State Building helps celebrate the anniversary with a special lighting ceremony on Tuesday, April 30. The pair is also going to perform a live acoustic set for a select group of fans.

The Rebel Yell 40th anniversary deluxe edition is out now, featuring an album of previously unreleased songs and demos. One of those previously unreleased songs, "Best Way Out of Here," from the album's original recording sessions, is now available on digital outlets.

Released November 1983, Rebel Yell went to #6 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, thanks to hit songs "Eyes Without A Face," which peaked at #4 on the Hot 100 chart, the title track and "Flesh For Fantasy." Videos for all three tracks got regular play on MTV.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

