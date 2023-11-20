Billy Idol's Hoover Dam concert film to stream on Veeps

Those who didn't make it to the theaters to see Billy Idol's concert film, Billy Idol: State Line, now have another shot to check it out. The film, which captures the rocker's April concerts at the Hoover Dam, will stream on Veeps starting Saturday, November 25, at 12 p.m. PT.

Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens will host a livestream debut chat at veeps.com. The stream will feature bonus, never-before-seen footage of Hoover Dam performances of "Rebel Yell" and "Bitter Taste."

Billy Idol: State Line, which had a limited theater run earlier this month, features performances from both of Idol's shows at the iconic site on the Nevada/Arizona state line. One was a full band show, which took place at sunset and featured guest appearances by Sex Pistol's Steve Jones, No Doubt's Tony Kanal and Alison Mosshart of The Dead Weather. The second was an acoustic performance with just Stevens on the roof of the Hoover Dam.

Veep All Access subscribers will be able to stream the film for free, while individual tickets are available at a cost of $19.99. Tickets are available at veeps.com.

