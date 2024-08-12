Billy Joel adds new Florida show to 2024 schedule

By Jill Lances

Billy Joel has added a new show to his schedule.

The rocker, who in July wrapped his 10-year residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, will be headlining Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov. 23.
A Citi presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Joel has only a handful of shows booked for the rest of 2024. His next concert is a co-headlining gig with Rod Stewart, happening Sept. 13 in Cleveland. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

In other Billy news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took to Instagram Monday to wish his daughter Della Rae a happy 9th birthday. He shared a carousel of photos of Della, along with the caption, "Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe. We love you."

Della is the eldest child of Billy and wife Alexis Roderick. Their younger daughter, Remy Anne, turns 7 in October.

