Billy Joel announces 100th monthly show of his New York City residency

Billy Joel has racked up yet another milestone in his ongoing residency at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Piano Man has just announced the 100th monthly show of the residency, which began in January of 2014. The show will take place March 28, 2024. Citi cardmembers can get tickets starting Monday, October 9, at 10 a.m ET via citientertainment.com. The general onsale date is Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

As previously reported, Billy will conclude his residency in July of 2024 with his 150th lifetime show at the Garden.

Meanwhile, Billy recently announced a show at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 24, 2024. It'll be his first show in Japan since 2008.

On October 7, Billy and Stevie Nicks will perform together at M&T Bank Stadium as part of their off-and-on co-headlining tour. He'll be back at the Garden on October 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.