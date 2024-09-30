Billy Joel announces only European shows of 2025

Billy Joel has announced two new shows for 2025, which he says will be his only European dates for the year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 7, and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, on June 21.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The two new shows are just the latest additions to Billy’s 2025 schedule. He recently announced four new shows with Sting, in Indianapolis, Syracuse, Charlotte and Salt Lake City, and one with Stevie Nicks in Detroit, with tickets for all shows going on sale Friday.

As for the rest of this year, Billy has two more shows with Sting on the books, in San Antonio and Las Vegas, plus a solo show in Inglewood, California, and a New Year's Eve show in Long Island, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.