Billy Joel to celebrate 75th birthday onstage at MSG

Billy Joel will turn 75 next year, and to celebrate the milestone, he's doing the same thing he did when he turned 65.

Just like he did in 2014, Billy will spend his birthday — May 9 — onstage at Madison Square Garden. It'll be the third-to-last show of his residency and his 148th lifetime show at the famous venue. However, this particular show is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale starting October 23 at 10 a.m ET via citientertainment.com. The general onsale starts October 27 at ticketmaster.com.

As previously reported, Billy will conclude his residency in July with his 150th career show at the Garden. Billy's next show at the venue is Friday, October 20. He has two shows with Stevie Nicks left in 2023: November 10 in Minneapolis and December 8 in Phoenix. Billy will ring in 2024 with a New Year's Eve show at USB Arena in Elmont, NY.

