Billy Joel documentary is sending his albums back onto the charts

Billy Joel's two-part HBO documentary, And So It Goes, is inspiring fans to check out his back catalog — and that's sending his albums back onto the charts.

Billboard reports that according to new Luminate data, Billy experienced an 80% jump in traditional album sales and a 356% increase in digital song downloads. His catalog streams also increased by 16%.



What this means is that Billy's Greatest Hits Vol. I & II has reentered the Billboard 200 for the first time since 2016. It's now at #145, which is the highest it's been since 1986. His album The Stranger is now at #167, which is its highest ranking since 1980.

Meanwhile, Billy's most-streamed song of the week is "Piano Man," followed by "She's Always a Woman."

It should be noted those numbers only reflect the activity following the first part of the documentary, which debuted on July 18. The second part aired July 25, and Billboard reports that between July 25 and 28, streams were up 17%.

The full Billboard charts will be updated next week to reflect the impact of both parts of the documentary.

