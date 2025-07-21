Billy Joel guests on Bill Maher’s 'Club Random' podcast

Billy Joel sits down for a chat with Bill Maher on the latest episode of the comedian's Club Random podcast, premiering Monday.

The interview took place in Florida, with Maher chatting with the rock star about his career in what’s being described as an “unfiltered conversation.”

"So excited about our first-ever Club Random on the road," Maher wrote on Instagram, next to a preview of the episode. "[W]ent to Boca to talk to someone I'd literally have gone anywhere in the world for, Florida Man Billy Joel!!"

The appearance coincides with the recent release of part one of the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So it Goes.

“This documentary made me realize that so many songs of yours that I’ve been listening to for so long and appreciate the lyrics on one level, because they are universal, and then this put color to this black-and-white drawing of your life that I had had,” Maher tells Billy in the clip. “Because so many songs are very literal as to what was going on in your life.”

Joel sits at the piano for the conversation and occasionally plays for Maher, with the clip showing them chatting about songs like “Only the Good Die Young,” “My Life” and “She’s Always a Woman.”

Part one of Billy Joel: And So It Goes premiered Friday on HBO; part two is set to debut on July 25. Both parts will be available on HBO Max.

Maher's Club Random podcast can be found on YouTube, Apple, Spotify and other podcast providers.

