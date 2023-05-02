Billy Joel, Justin Trudeau & more remember Gordon Lightfoot

Billy Joel is among the artists paying tribute to Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who passed away Monday at the age of 84.

Joel posted a video to Instagram of him performing Lightfoot's classic "If You Could Read My Mind," sharing, "So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot. He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada. R.I. P."

Joel is one of many famous names to pay tribute to Lightfoot on social media. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Lightfoot "one of our greatest singer-songwriters," noting, "Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever."

Other tributes include:

Rush's Geddy Lee called Lightfoot "a legendary poet, a songwriting inspiration - a gem of a man. I loved him." He noted, "Every time I ran into him the first thing he would ask was how many gigs we'd done that year - he'd then proudly counter with the fact that he had played even more! RIP Gord - you are the man - the greatest Canadian."

Belinda Carlisle - "In 2019, I recorded a cover of Gordon Lightfoot's haunting 'If You Could Read My Mind' for my Runaway Horses 30th Anniversary box set. It's one of my favorite songs. RIP #gordonlightfoot."

BTO's Randy Bachman - "When we were younger, Burton Cummings and I went to a #GordonLightfoot concert. We sat there mesmerized the entire time at the way he sang and the stories his lyrics told. Poetry, folklore & music. Spellbound would be a good way to describe it." He added, "I knew him a long time, he was a wonderful person."

Ben Stiller - "What a genius #GordonLightfoot was. His music is such a big part of my life. Rest in peace. Grateful for the inspiration he gave all of us."

Kiefer Sutherland - "The world lost one of its great storytellers yesterday. Canada lost part of itself. And I lost a hero. Gordon Lightfoot, may you rest in peace."

Brian Wilson – "Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot."

Stephen King - "He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin' 'round my back stairs."

