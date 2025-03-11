Billy Joel postpones tour for four months due to ‘medical condition

Billy Joel has just postponed several tour dates due to a "medical condition."

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," reads a post on Instagram. "Joel is expected to make a full recovery."

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Billy shared in the post. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

North American dates in Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Charlotte and Milwaukee have been affected by the postponement, as have dates in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Liverpool, England. With the exception of the Detroit show with Stevie Nicks, which has been moved to Nov. 15, rescheduled shows will now take place in 2026. Current tickets will be good for the new dates.

Joel's tour is expected to resume July 15 at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

