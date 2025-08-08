Billy Joel releases archival performance from a 'Long, Long Time' ago

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
By Jill Lances
Billy Joel has debuted another archival performance, and this one is a real throwback.

The "Piano Man" shared a video of him performing the track "Long, Long Time" on the PBS station WSIU on Feb. 10, 1972.

The clip is from such an early point in his career that during the intro the host notes that Joel and his backing band have been together "less than a year," but adds that the "maturity of sound is there."

"Long, Long Time" is actually a song that didn't appear on any of Billy's original studio albums. A performance of it does appear on the 2011 Legacy Edition of his sophomore album Piano Man.

Joel began releasing archival rarities to his YouTube account following the release of his HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, with many of the clips found during the making of the film.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is now streaming on HBO Max

