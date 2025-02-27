Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announce Santa Clara co-headlining show

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are set to headline another stadium together.

The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to play Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 4, the first time both artists are playing the stadium. It is also Joel’s first concert in the Bay Area in 10 years.

A Citi card presale for tickets launches Monday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public March 7 at 10 a.m.

This isn’t the only show Billy and Stevie have on their schedules this year. They are also set to headline Ford Field in Detroit on March 29, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Oct. 18.

Billy will also co-headline shows with Rod Stewart and Sting this year, but his next gig is a solo one, headlining Toronto's Rogers Centre on March 15. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

