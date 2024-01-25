Billy Joel & Sting add stadium shows in San Antonio and Las Vegas

Billy Joel and Sting are teaming up for more stadium shows in 2024.

The rockers and friends are now set to co-headline the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25, and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

The Vegas concert is Billy's first Sin City show since he headlined Allegiant in February 2022. Sting also spent plenty time in Vegas, where he headlined his My Songs residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 2021 through April 2023.

A Citi presale kicks off Monday, January 29, at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

Billy and Sting are now set to co-headline five shows together in 2024, including concerts in Tampa, San Diego and St. Louis. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

The news comes as Billy is getting ready to debut "Turn the Lights Back On,” his first song with lyrics — sung by Billy himself — since his 2007 single "All My Life.” The song will be released on Thursday, February 1, and he’ll perform it on the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

