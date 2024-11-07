Billy Joel and Sting announce only baseball stadium appearance for 2025

Billy Joel and Sting slated to perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (Getty Images)

After launching their co-headlining tour in football stadiums this year, Billy Joel and Sting will continue the party into 2025 by performing in four football stadiums — but they just announced a one-off show for next year in the more “intimate” surroundings of a baseball stadium.

The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform April 26 at the Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field, in what the The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports will be their only baseball stadium show of 2025. It'll be Billy's first show in Milwaukee since 2019 and Sting's first show there since 2016.

American Family Field has a capacity of 41,900. By comparison, a football stadium, like the one they're performing in on Nov. 9 in Las Vegas, can hold 72,000 fans.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Citi cardholders will be able to access a presale beginning Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Following the joint concert with Sting Nov. 9, Billy has two more shows left in 2024: a Nov. 23 solo date in Hollywood, Florida, and a New Year's Eve show at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on Dec. 31. As for Sting, his Sting 3.0 tour with his power trio continues through November and ends Dec. 7.

Billy and Sting's first show together in 2025 comes on Feb. 8 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, then Sting resumes his solo tour on Valentine's Day in South America.

