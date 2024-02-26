Billy Joel and Sting join each other onstage during first co-headlining show

On Saturday, February 24 in Tampa, Florida, Billy Joel and Sting played the first of several co-headlining stadium shows they have planned for 2024. In addition to playing their own sets, they also joined each other for one of their respective songs.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the show -- the first time the two artists have shared a bill -- began with Billy introducing his old buddy Sting, who then asked the Piano Man to "stick around and sing with me." They launched into Sting's Police classic "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

The rest of Sting's set mixed solo and Police hits, from "Roxanne" and "Every Breath You Take" to "Fields of Gold" and "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free." For "Englishman in New York," Sting's pal Shaggy came out for a cameo.

Billy started his set by reminiscing that the last time he was at the venue, Raymond James Stadium, was in 2023, when he took his two young daughters to see Taylor Swift. "It was a good show," he confirmed.

During his set, Billy performed his new single "Turn the Lights Back On" for only the second time live, telling the crowd, "I hope we don't screw it up!"

Later in the show, Sting returned, wearing a Sinatra-style hat and suit, to join Billy on his jazzy song "Big Man on Mulberry Street."

Billy and Sting will perform together again on April 13 in San Diego, September 27 in St. Louis and October 25 in San Antonio, Texas. In between, Billy will play solo dates, a few shows with Stevie Nicks and one with Rod Stewart. He'll also wrap up his 10-year Madison Square Garden residency on July 25.

