Billy Joel won’t attend premiere of his documentary at NYC’s Tribeca Festival

A documentary about Billy Joel is set to open this year’s Tribeca Festival on June 4, but Billy won’t be in the house for the event.

Billy’s publicist confirms to ABC Audio a report in the New York Post that the Piano Man will not attend the film’s premiere, amid the revelation that he’s been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. The condition refers to a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid that causes issues with hearing, vision and balance.

The documentary is called Billy Joel: And So It Goes, named after a song on Billy’s 1989 album Storm Front. It’ll debut on HBO and HBO Max this summer after premiering at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

According to HBO, the movie, directed by Susan Lacy, will explore “the love, loss, and personal struggles” that fuel Billy’s songwriting and will feature “unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs,” plus “extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews.”

Tribeca Festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal said in a statement that their “hearts are with Billy Joel and his family.” They added, “As a New York icon and global music legend, he has profoundly shaped the cultural fabric of this city and touched audiences around the world. We send our love and full support and wish him strength and a healthy recovery.”

“We’re deeply honored that this year’s Opening Night celebrates his remarkable legacy and enduring influence on New York’s cultural landscape. This is the perfect moment to recognize a creative force whose work reflects the very soul of our city -- and the heart of Tribeca,” they said.

