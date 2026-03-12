Billy Joel's daughter confirms he'll attend Carnegie Hall tribute, says he's 'doing great'

A long list of artists will pay homage to Billy Joel at Carnegie Hall Thursday by performing his songs during the latest installment of the annual Music Of charity concert, which raises money for music education for underserved youth. And according to his daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Billy will be in the house.

The Piano Man has been sidelined from performing since last year due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that affects balance, vision and hearing. But as Alexa tells The Hollywood Reporter, "I said, 'Dad, you better be there! This is Carnegie Hall. Everyone's paying tribute to you, and it's an amazing group of artists.'"

"He was like, 'Let me mark that down.' He's very organized with his little calendar," adds Alexa. "He was so excited when he first played Carnegie Hall in the '70s, so it's exciting for him to come back decades later and see amazing artists and his daughter pay tribute to him. It's a full-circle moment."

As for her dad's health, Alexa tells the publication, "He’s doing physical therapy regularly and he’s doing great. He’s lost weight as he’s on his diet." She adds, "I’m so proud of him. He’s such a [trouper], so resilient and committed to being healthy and proactive. He’s a fighter. He’s always been a fighter."

Alexa told The Hollywood Reporter that during Thursday's show she'll perform a song of her dad's that she's never covered before. She — and all the artists on the bill — will be backed by Billy's longtime touring band.

Other artists paying tribute to Billy on Thursday night include Rob Thomas, Gavin DeGraw, Train's Pat Monahan, Andrew McMahon, Tanya Tucker, Matt Nathanson, Rufus Wainwright, Wyclef Jean and Itzhak Perlman.

