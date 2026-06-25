Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man' tops the 'Billboard' Top TV Songs chart

Billy Joel's iconic track "Piano Man" is back on the Billboard chart.

The rocker's signature tune, the title track to his 1973 sophomore album, is #1 on the Billboard Top TV Songs chart thanks to its appearance in the Prime Video series The Boys.

The song appeared in the show’s series finale, although Joel has often been referenced throughout the series because he’s the favorite artist of the character Hughie, played by Jack Quaid.

Thanks to its appearance in the show’s final episode, “Piano Man” got a boost of 19.1 official U.S. streams and another 1,000 downloads.

"Piano Man" was Joel's first major hit, peaking at #25 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013 and in 2015 was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Other songs landing in the Top TV Songs chart top 10 this week include: Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" at #3, due to an appearance in Netflix's The Boroughs; Bob Seger's "Night Moves" at #5, also because of The Boroughs; Steely Dan's "Do It Again" at #6, thanks to its appearance in HBO's Euphoria; and "I Played the Fool," Michael Stipe and Andrew Watt's theme song to HBO's Rooster, at #10.

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