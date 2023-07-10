Billy White Jr., designer of Guns N' Roses cross logo, has died

Billy White Jr., the designer of the Guns N' Roses cross logo that appears on the cover of the band's iconic 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction, has died.

The news was announced in an Instagram post by Slash, who writes, "RIP #BillyWhiteJr og designer of GNR cross logo.

The guitarist shares that White was a "long time friend of the band," adding, "You will be missed."

Bassist Duff McKagan responded to Slash's post with a comment reading, "Ah...s***!"

The logo features each member of GN'R's Appetite lineup — Slash, Duff, frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Izzy Stradlin and drummer Steven Adler — recreated as skulls situated on each point of the cross.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.