The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson reveals why his feelings changed about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Black Crowes are nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second straight year, and while frontman Chris Robinson wrote on Instagram that he and brother Rich Robinson were "beyond excited and thrilled" with the nomination, he didn't always feel that way.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, Chris addressed comments he made in 2017, in which he said he wouldn't go to the Hall of Fame if inducted.

“I have a much more positive outlook these days,” Chris said. “Things definitely changed. I wasn’t in The Black Crowes at that time I made that salacious comment,” referring to the band’s breakup between 2015 and 2019.

Chris added, “But it is true, The Black Crowes, we were kind of more famous, my brother and I, for hating each other than the songs and the music. It worked for Oasis. I don’t know why it didn’t work for us.”

But Chris said that since their 2019 reunion “it’s not been that way," adding, "It’s been fantastic.”

Chris also performed on the show without his brother, treating the audience to a cover of Otis Redding's 1966 track "Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)."

The Black Crowes' new album, A Pound of Feathers, is out now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.