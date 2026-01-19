The Black Crowes drop video for 'A Pound of Feathers' track ‘Profane Prophecy’

The Black Crowes have debuted the music video for "Profane Prophecy," one of two singles from their upcoming album, A Pound of Feathers.

In the video, according to its description, the band has "conjured seven devils (representing each deadly sin) to wreak havoc on this little fairytale world of stark morality and harsh retribution."

"'Profane Prophecy' is about the devil you know, the devil you never knew, the devil inside of me and devil inside of you," The Crowes' Chris Robinson says. "The mischief and madness in the beautiful expression that is rock n roll … and you can dance to it."

A Pound of Feathers, dropping March 13, is The Black Crowes' 10th studio album and their first since 2024's Happiness Bastards. In addition to "Profane Prophecy," they previewed the album for fans by releasing the track "Pharmacy Chronicles."

A Pound of Feathers is available for preorder now.

The Black Crowes have already announced several dates for 2026. They'll kick off a tour in Australia on April 2 in Melbourne, followed by two nights in Japan on April 14 and 15. The band also has dates booked across the U.K. and Europe in June and July, and will open four shows on Guns N' Roses' North American tour, starting Aug. 22 in Las Vegas.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.