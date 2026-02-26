The Black Crowes ‘excited and thrilled’ with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

The Black Crowes are reacting to the news that they’ve received their second nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Frontman Chris Robinson writes on Instagram that he and brother Rich Robinson are "beyond excited and thrilled to be nominated again for the R&RHOF," noting, "It's a great honor to be included with such talented artists."

In an interview with Billboard, Chris says he's friends with several of this year's other nominees, including Oasis, who are nominated for a third time, and Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden, who are also nominated for a third time.

“To have friends that are in the same thing is fun,” he tells the mag. “That’s the way it is after getting close to 40 years of doing this. To have those kinds of friendships and connections in the music business with other artists that have won the award, that are nominated, just makes it way more intimate for us.”

And while The Crowes didn’t get in last year, Chris says he’s “equally as excited” as he was with their first nomination.

“Just to be included and to be recognized and to have the opportunity last year and now this year, and you see all the artists that are on the list, it’s amazing,” he says. “It doesn’t go without the due respect that it deserves from Rich and I. We look at it as an achievement to be nominated. That we’ve been nominated again feels amazing.”

Chris says they'll be “super happy” if they get in this year, and “we’ll celebrate the band and the people that have been in the band.” He adds that it’s also “about the fans,” noting, “They’re the origin story; they’re the ones that breathed life into a lump of clay and then this happens.”

