The Black Crowes joined by The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood at LA show

First, Chris and Rich Robinson brought out Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who joined them for a cover of "Stay With Me," a classic track from Wood's other band Faces.
Next up for The Black Crowes, they bring their Happiness Bastards tour to Seattle, Washington, on Monday, April 15. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.
The Rolling Stones will also soon be on the road. They kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour in Houston, Texas, on April 28. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.