The Black Crowes to perform at Steven Tyler’s Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party

The fifth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, a benefit for Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund, will be happening Sunday, February 4, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event will feature a special live performance by The Black Crowes, with actress Zooey Deschanel serving as host.

Guests expected to attend the bash include Sammy Hagar, Sharon Stone, Matt Sorum, Bernie Taupin, Ava DuVernay, John Stamos, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Scarlett Johansson, Alice Cooper and Mick Fleetwood are among the honorary chairs for the event.

Proceeds from the viewing party benefit Janie’s Fund, which, through the LifeSet program, supports young girls who have experienced abuse and neglect and age out of foster care. Since its launch in 2018, the party has raised more than $12.2 million for the organization.

More information on Janie's Fund can be found at janiesfund.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.