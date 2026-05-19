The Black Crowes to play 2026 Corona Capital festival

The Black Crowes have added another show to their 2026 schedule.

The rockers are set to play the 2026 Corona Capital festival, taking place Nov. 20-22 in Mexico City. They are set to play the closing night, which features headliners The Strokes.

The lineup also features fellow headliners Gorillaz and Twenty One Pilots, as well as Mumford & Sons, Violet Grohl, Johnny Marr and others.

Presales begin May 26, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 27.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CoronaCapital.com.mx.

The Black Crowes launched their Southern Hospitality tour with Whiskey Myers on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The tour hits Rogers, Arkansas, on Tuesday, with the first leg wrapping June 20 in Newark, New Jersey. After a set of European and U.K. dates, the tour resumes July 17 in Indianapolis and wraps Aug. 20 in Mountain View, California.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

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