The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson talks new album, 'A Pound of Feathers'

The Black Crowes are back with a new album, A Pound of Feathers, which they recorded in just eight days. And while that may sound fast, guitarist Rich Robinson tells ABC Audio that's just how he and brother Chris Robinson work.

"Chris and I have always been that way when we make records," he says. "Even when we were kids, we were always that way." He adds, "This time around we were just like, well, let's just kind of wing it and see what happens."

Rich says he and Chris "work really quickly" when they get into the studio together, as does their producer, Jay Joyce.

"At the end of the first five days we had nine songs done, and we’re like wow, that’s pretty cool," he says.

One of the first singles the band released from the album is "Profane Prophecy," which Rich says is a fun song that has "an abandon to it."

"You know, it is kind of a love letter to rock 'n' roll music," he says. "Even how the songs are crafted, how they come across and, you know, and also the variety, the love, it's a love letter to what rock 'n' roll was."

When it comes to influences on the album, Rich says there’s a "really deep and broad base that we draw from," but he notes, "At the end of the day, it still sounds like a Black Crowes record."

A Pound of Feathers is the Crowes' follow-up to 2024's Happiness Bastards. While two albums in two years may also seem fast, Rich would be happy to continue at that pace.

"I would make a record a year indefinitely," he says. "It’s something I love to do."

A Pound of Feathers is out now.

