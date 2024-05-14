The Black Crowes share video for “Wilted Rose,” featuring Lainey Wilson

Courtesy of The Black Crowes

By Jill Lances

The Black Crowes have released the official music video for "Wilted Rose," featuring Lainey Wilson, a track from their recently released album, Happiness Bastards.

The clip features footage of the band performing the song with Lainey at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville back in April for the kickoff to their Happiness Bastards tour. The video also features behind-the-scenes footage of the band, including clips of tour rehearsals.

Released in March, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' first album of new material in 15 years.

The Black Crowes are set to kick off the U.K./European leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on May 14 in Manchester. They return to the States for some festivals in July and September, before joining Aerosmith as the special guest on their Peace Out tour, starting September 23 in Philadelphia. A complete list of tour dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!