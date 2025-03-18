The Black Crowes to headline the 31st annual Telluride Blues and Brews Festival

The Black Crowes are set to headline opening night of the 31st annual Telluride Blues and Brews Festival, taking place Sept. 12-14 in Telluride, Colorado.

This is the first time The Crowes have played the Telluride festival since 2013. Festival director and founder Steve Gumble notes, "They have to be one of our favorite acts over the years and will surely bring a fierce mix of Southern Rock, blues and soul."

A full lineup and ticket information can be found at TellurideBlues.com.

Telluride is one of several festivals The Black Crowes are playing this year. They’re set to headline Boston Calling on May 24 and are also booked for Summer Jam Wisconsin in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; FloydFest 25 - Aurora in Floyd County, Virginia; Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Ocean’s Calling in Ocean City, Maryland.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

