Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi says new solo album is ‘definitely’ coming out in 2026

Tony Iommi bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of "Black Sabbath – The Ballet" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on October 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi has given fans an update on his next solo project.

In a New Year's message, Iommi discussed the highlights of his 2025, including his reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler for the Back to the Beginning show in July. He also referenced the band getting the Freedom of the City honor from their hometown of Birmingham, England, where the concert took place.

Of course 2025 wasn’t all happy, with Tony noting the “unfortunate” and “sad” passing of Ozzy a couple of weeks after the concert.

Tony detailed what fans can expect in the coming year, offering, “Of course in 2026 I shall have definitely, definitely my solo album out and I'm really looking forward to that." He added, “I'm enjoying doing it and it's been great fun and I really hope you enjoy it.”

In other Sabbath-related news, Geezer recently revealed how artificial intelligence is helping him with his music.

Video posted from a Q&A at the 2025 Steel City Con in December shows Geezer responding to an inquiry about whether he has any more albums "in the tank." He says he's got "tons of stuff," noting AI has been helping him update music he wrote in the '80s and beyond.

“And what held me back before, I didn't have a singer when I'm at home, but AI came along. So all my songs now, I've updated them all and I'm using an AI singer to bring all the lyrics out,” Geezer said. “So now I can take it to singers that I'm gonna be working with and go, 'This is what I want on the album,' so they've got a better idea. It's really helped me. A lot of people think it's cheating.”

