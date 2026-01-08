Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi subject of new Gibson docuseries

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath attends a photocall ahead of the opening of Home Of Metal: Black Sabbath 50 Years Anniversary exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery on June 25, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is the subject of a new docuseries from Gibson TV.

Volume 1 of Tony Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal is now streaming on YouTube. The series is described as "a deep dive into the life, legacy, and groundbreaking sound of Black Sabbath's legendary guitarist." It features new interviews with Iommi, as well as contributions from rockers like Queen's Brian May, Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Guns N' Roses' Slash, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Yungblud, Zakk Wylde and more.

"I'm very grateful to Gibson for this new documentary series and for honoring my role in the story of heavy metal," says Iommi. "Hearing the kind words from so many incredible artists is really humbling.Thank you all for telling the story with such heart—and to the fans who've kept it alive. Long may it continue!"

The first episode covers Iommi's early life growing up in Birmingham, England, including an industrial accident that almost ended his career. It also delves into the origins of Black Sabbath, including Iommi meeting bandmates Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler.

