Blondie, Simple Minds & more set for 2024 Cruel World Festival

Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Blondie and Simple Minds are among the artists confirmed for the annual Cruel World Festival, happening May 11 in Pasadena, California.

The festival features a lineup heavy on acts from or influenced by the '80s alternative and new wave scene. Duran Duran is set to headline the fest, which also features The AlarmSoft CellAdam AntGary Numan performing his 1979 album The Pleasure Principle, and The Motels, along with Interpol, Placebo, Ministry and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Registration is now open, with ticket passes going on sale Friday, December 8, at 12 p.m. PT. The full lineup and all ticket info can be found at CruelWorldFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!